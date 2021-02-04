Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

CTVA traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

