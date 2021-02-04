Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 2,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.