Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

