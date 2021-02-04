Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.24 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The game software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($2.24), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

EA stock traded down $8.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.82. 6,690,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

