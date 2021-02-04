Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.24 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The game software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($2.24), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $8.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.82. 6,690,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

