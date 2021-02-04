Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

EPD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. 6,299,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,691,529. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $26.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

