Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

