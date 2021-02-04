Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferrari stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,717. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

