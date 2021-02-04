Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,717. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.11. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Earnings History for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit