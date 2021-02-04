Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,717. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.11. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.