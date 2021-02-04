FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 71,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

