First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Earnings History for First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

