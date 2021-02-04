IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06, RTT News reports. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IEX traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.62. The stock had a trading volume of 729,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,855. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

