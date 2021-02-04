Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

