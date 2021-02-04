KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KLAC stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.23. 1,397,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,317. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.11 and a 200-day moving average of $229.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

