KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.
KLAC stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.23. 1,397,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,317. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.11 and a 200-day moving average of $229.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.
In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.
