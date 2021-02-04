Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 2,419,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

