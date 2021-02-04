Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH opened at $119.41 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Earnings History for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Comments


