MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 1,041,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,073. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.