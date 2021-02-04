Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 578,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

