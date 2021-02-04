Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.59. 368,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
