Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Feb 4th, 2021

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.59. 368,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

