Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE SC traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,322. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

