Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $40.62 EPS

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SALT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

