Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

