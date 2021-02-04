SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Earnings Results

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 209,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $143.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,029 shares in the company, valued at $58,247,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $130,342.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

