Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Shares of SMCI opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

