Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. 1,287,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,551. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.