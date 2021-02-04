The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

