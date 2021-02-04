The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $799.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,669,685 shares of company stock worth $66,757,092. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.