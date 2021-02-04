The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

NYSE THG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.52. 366,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

