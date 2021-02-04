The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $236.62. 501,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

