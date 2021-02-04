Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.