UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Earnings Results

Feb 4th, 2021

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UGI traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 1,287,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,439. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

