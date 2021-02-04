Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%.

UTL stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

