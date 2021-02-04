W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,400. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.