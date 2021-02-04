Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

WNC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,130. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $884.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.