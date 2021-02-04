Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDR stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

