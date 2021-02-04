Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

NYSE:WAT traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.29. 4,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.19. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

