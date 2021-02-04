Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share.

WAT traded up $5.52 on Thursday, reaching $286.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

Get Waters alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.