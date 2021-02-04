Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.