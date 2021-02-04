Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

