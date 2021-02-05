6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Trading 0.9% Higher

6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 30,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 9,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF stock. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,121 shares during the period. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF comprises 20.2% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 6 Meridian owned 98.92% of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF worth $192,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

