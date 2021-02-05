American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

American Overseas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AOREF) rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $300.00. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.40.

American Overseas Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOREF)

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for American Overseas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Overseas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.