Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Shares Up 30.1%

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021

Shares of Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) shot up 30.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 64,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 34,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EPCFF)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit