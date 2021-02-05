Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Stock Price Up 75%

Hadera Paper Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) rose 75% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.50. Approximately 828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11,400% from the average daily volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.00.

About Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products.

