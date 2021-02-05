Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. 25,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 16,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business markets that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit