Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Trading Down 1%

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $4.8365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services.

