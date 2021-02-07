$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 29,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $290.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

