0Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $385,440.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $385,440.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000235 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041692 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

