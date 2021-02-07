Akropolis (AKRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.01 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 126.2% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $102.93 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

