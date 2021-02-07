BeatzCoin Market Cap Tops $560,550.07 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $560,550.07 and $44.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000241 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 139.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042120 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

