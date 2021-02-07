Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $112,491.36 and $71.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

